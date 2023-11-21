Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Vermilion County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.