Tuesday's game between the James Madison Dukes (4-0) and Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 84-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of James Madison, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 84, Southern Illinois 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-7.1)

James Madison (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

On offense, Southern Illinois was the 321st-ranked squad in the country (65.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 12th-best (61.4 points allowed per game).

The Salukis were 322nd in the nation in rebounds per game (28.8) and 101st in rebounds conceded (30.0) last season.

Southern Illinois was 109th in college basketball in assists (13.9 per game) last year.

Last season, the Salukis were 112th in the country in 3-point makes (7.9 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Southern Illinois was 46th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.1 per game) and 120th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.0%) last year.

Last year, the Salukis attempted 53.6% of their shots from inside the arc, and 46.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 66.2% of the Salukis' baskets were 2-pointers, and 33.8% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.