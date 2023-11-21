The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (4-0), winners of four straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Salukis had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents hit.
  • Southern Illinois had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Dukes ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball, the Salukis finished 322nd.
  • Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Salukis scored were just 2.4 fewer points than the Dukes allowed (68.1).
  • When Southern Illinois totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 10-2.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Southern Illinois played better in home games last season, averaging 70.2 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Salukis played better in home games last year, ceding 57.9 points per game, compared to 66 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Southern Illinois drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kentucky State W 88-57 Banterra Center
11/10/2023 Queens W 91-68 Banterra Center
11/16/2023 Chicago State W 71-55 Banterra Center
11/21/2023 James Madison - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/28/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
12/2/2023 Saint Louis - Banterra Center

