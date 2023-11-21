How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (4-0), winners of four straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Salukis had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents hit.
- Southern Illinois had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Dukes ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball, the Salukis finished 322nd.
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Salukis scored were just 2.4 fewer points than the Dukes allowed (68.1).
- When Southern Illinois totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 10-2.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Southern Illinois played better in home games last season, averaging 70.2 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Salukis played better in home games last year, ceding 57.9 points per game, compared to 66 away from home.
- When playing at home, Southern Illinois drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 88-57
|Banterra Center
|11/10/2023
|Queens
|W 91-68
|Banterra Center
|11/16/2023
|Chicago State
|W 71-55
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
