Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Sangamon County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Mac High School at Lutheran High School - Springfield
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tri-City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Buffalo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
