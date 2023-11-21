Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Sangamon County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Mac High School at Lutheran High School - Springfield

Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 21

4:50 PM CT on November 21 Location: New Berlin, IL

New Berlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tri-City High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21

5:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Buffalo, IL

Buffalo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Pleasant Plains High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Pleasant Plains, IL

Pleasant Plains, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Rochester High School