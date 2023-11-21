Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Saint Clair County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cahokia High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Belleville, IL
- Conference: South Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.