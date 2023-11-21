Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Piatt County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
