Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Peoria County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Princeville, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tremont High School at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.