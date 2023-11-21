Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Madison County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jersey Community High School at Roxana High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Herrin High School