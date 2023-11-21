Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Madison County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jersey Community High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Herrin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Herrin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
