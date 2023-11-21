Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in LaSalle County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pontiac Township High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DePue High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaSalle-Peru High School at Streator Township High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
