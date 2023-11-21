The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) on November 21, 2023.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

Los Angeles has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.

The 111.9 points per game the Lakers put up are 10.1 fewer points than the Jazz give up (122).

When Los Angeles totals more than 122 points, it is 2-1.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.

Utah is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.

The Jazz put up an average of 116.8 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers give up.

Utah is 4-4 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are putting up 114.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 109.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is giving up 109.9 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 117.3.

The Lakers are averaging 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging in road games (10.3, 34.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, averaging 122.9 points per game, compared to 109.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 120.3 points per game at home, and 124 on the road.

Utah allows 120.3 points per game at home, and 124 on the road.

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.3 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (27).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Out Heel Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor LeBron James Questionable Calf Jalen Hood-Schifino Questionable Patella

Jazz Injuries