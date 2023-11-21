Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Iroquois County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
