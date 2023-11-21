The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Illinois State vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -1.5 143.5

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State and its opponents went over 143.5 combined points in nine of 30 games last season.

The average amount of points in Illinois State's outings last season was 136.9, which is 6.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Illinois State put together an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.

Illinois State was favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. It went 7-4 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Redbirds had a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Illinois State a 55.6% chance to win.

Illinois State vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 9 30% 66.5 141.1 70.5 147.7 135.4 High Point 18 66.7% 74.6 141.1 77.2 147.7 148.0

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Redbirds recorded 66.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.

Illinois State had a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Illinois State vs. High Point Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 11-18-0 5-6 17-12-0 High Point 13-14-0 8-6 16-11-0

Illinois State vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State High Point 8-7 Home Record 10-5 3-9 Away Record 2-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

