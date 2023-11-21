The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) meet the High Point Panthers (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. High Point Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)

Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois State vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 313th 66.5 Points Scored 74.6 109th 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 77.2 340th 303rd 29.3 Rebounds 34.9 32nd 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th 333rd 10.8 Assists 12.3 237th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 13.3 311th

