The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) welcome in the High Point Panthers (2-2) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Redbirds had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.
  • Illinois State had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Redbirds finished 303rd.
  • Last year, the Redbirds recorded 10.7 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Panthers gave up (77.2).
  • Illinois State went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Illinois State scored six more points per game (70.3) than it did in road games (64.3).
  • In home games, the Redbirds ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (70.7).
  • Illinois State averaged 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Saint Louis L 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Illinois W 69-61 Redbird Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State W 61-52 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 High Point - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/3/2023 Murray State - Redbird Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.