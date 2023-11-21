The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) welcome in the High Point Panthers (2-2) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Stats Insights

Last season, the Redbirds had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.

Illinois State had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Redbirds finished 303rd.

Last year, the Redbirds recorded 10.7 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Panthers gave up (77.2).

Illinois State went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Illinois State scored six more points per game (70.3) than it did in road games (64.3).

In home games, the Redbirds ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (70.7).

Illinois State averaged 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule