How to Watch Illinois State vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) welcome in the High Point Panthers (2-2) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois State vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Illinois State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Redbirds had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.
- Illinois State had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Redbirds finished 303rd.
- Last year, the Redbirds recorded 10.7 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Panthers gave up (77.2).
- Illinois State went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Illinois State scored six more points per game (70.3) than it did in road games (64.3).
- In home games, the Redbirds ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (70.7).
- Illinois State averaged 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 69-61
|Redbird Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 61-52
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|High Point
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.