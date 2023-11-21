Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Greene County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carlinville High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: White Hall, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
