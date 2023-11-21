Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fulton County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
VIT High School - Astoria - Table Grove Co-op at Lewistown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Farmington, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Away Team at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.