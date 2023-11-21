Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edwards County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edwards County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayville High School at Edwards County High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Albion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
