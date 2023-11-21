Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in DuPage County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Addison Trail High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard South High School at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard East High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.