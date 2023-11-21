The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -6.5 142.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played only one game this season that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points.

The average total for Chicago State's games this season is 129.4 points, 13.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Chicago State is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago State has won in one of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +210 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chicago State has an implied victory probability of 32.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 19 65.5% 73.6 143.9 77.5 150.5 148.8 Chicago State 12 52.2% 70.3 143.9 73.0 150.5 140.4

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 59.8 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears give up.

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 12-17-0 0-1 19-10-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 8-8 11-12-0

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Colorado Chicago State 6-7 Home Record 8-0 3-12 Away Record 3-20 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

