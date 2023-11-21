Tuesday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) and Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chicago State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 70, Northern Colorado 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-1.9)

Chicago State (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 9.8 points per game (posting 59.8 points per game, 346th in college basketball, while giving up 69.6 per outing, 177th in college basketball) and have a -49 scoring differential.

Chicago State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. It grabs 28.6 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.2.

Chicago State hits 4.6 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball) at a 24.2% rate (346th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 its opponents make, shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc.

Chicago State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.0 per game (174th in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (102nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.