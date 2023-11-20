Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Will County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maine South High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 20
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Lutheran High School at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
