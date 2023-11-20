The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Dayton Flyers (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at UD Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Flyers give up (79.5).

SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 when it scores more than 79.5 points.

Dayton's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.

The 67.5 points per game the Flyers put up are 15.5 fewer points than the Cougars give up (83).

This year the Flyers are shooting 39.6% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Flyers have conceded.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Macy Silvey: 9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Ava Stoller: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG% Halle Smith: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule