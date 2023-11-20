How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Dayton Flyers (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at UD Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Flyers give up (79.5).
- SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 when it scores more than 79.5 points.
- Dayton's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
- The 67.5 points per game the Flyers put up are 15.5 fewer points than the Cougars give up (83).
- This year the Flyers are shooting 39.6% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Flyers have conceded.
SIU-Edwardsville Leaders
- KK Rodriguez: 20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Macy Silvey: 9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Ava Stoller: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%
- Halle Smith: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%
- Sofie Lowis: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Evansville
|W 91-83
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 90-86
|Redbird Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 68-65
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
