The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Shelby County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.

Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelbyville High School at Cerro Gordo High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

