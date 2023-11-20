Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Shelby County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.