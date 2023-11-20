Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tremont High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Princeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville High School at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Chicago at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.