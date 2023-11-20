There is high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tremont High School at Princeville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Princeville, IL

Princeville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville High School at Brimfield High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20

8:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Brimfield, IL

Brimfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Chicago at Richwoods High School