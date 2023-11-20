Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Madison County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 19
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Civic Memorial High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryville Christian School at Gillespie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gillespie, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Civic Memorial High School at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
