Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Logan County, Illinois today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Logan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Litchfield High School at Mt. Pulaski High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.