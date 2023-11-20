Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Livingston County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marengo High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.