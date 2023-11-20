We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warren Township High School at Grant Community High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

McHenry High School at Round Lake High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Round Lake, IL

Round Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Elgin Academy