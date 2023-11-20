Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren Township High School at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McHenry High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
