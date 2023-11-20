Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
