Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Kankakee County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Manteno, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amundsen High School at Kankakee High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Lutheran High School at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.