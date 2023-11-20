Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Iroquois County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iroquois West High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
