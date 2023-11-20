Illinois State vs. Long Beach State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) will meet the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)
- Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|313th
|66.5
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|37.3
|4th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|16th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|15.0
|49th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
