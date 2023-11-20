The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) will meet the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)

Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 313th 66.5 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 303rd 29.3 Rebounds 37.3 4th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 4.4 359th 333rd 10.8 Assists 15.0 49th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 13.8 327th

