The Long Beach State Beach (2-2) play the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Beach gave up to their opponents (42.2%).

Last season, Illinois State had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.2% from the field.

The Beach ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Redbirds ranked 292nd.

The Redbirds put up 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Beach allowed (74.4).

Illinois State went 4-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison

Illinois State scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.

At home, the Redbirds gave up 69.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Illinois State sunk fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) too.

