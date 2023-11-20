The Long Beach State Beach (2-2) play the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Beach gave up to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Last season, Illinois State had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.2% from the field.
  • The Beach ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Redbirds ranked 292nd.
  • The Redbirds put up 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Beach allowed (74.4).
  • Illinois State went 4-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison

  • Illinois State scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
  • At home, the Redbirds gave up 69.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois State sunk fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) too.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lourdes W 75-56 Redbird Arena
11/11/2023 @ Saint Louis L 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Illinois W 69-61 Redbird Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/3/2023 Murray State - Redbird Arena

