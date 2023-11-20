How to Watch Illinois State vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Long Beach State Beach (2-2) play the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.
Illinois State vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Beach gave up to their opponents (42.2%).
- Last season, Illinois State had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.2% from the field.
- The Beach ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Redbirds ranked 292nd.
- The Redbirds put up 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Beach allowed (74.4).
- Illinois State went 4-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois State scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
- At home, the Redbirds gave up 69.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.7).
- Beyond the arc, Illinois State sunk fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) too.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lourdes
|W 75-56
|Redbird Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 69-61
|Redbird Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Redbird Arena
