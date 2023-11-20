Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewanee High School at Geneseo High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Geneseo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bureau Valley High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
