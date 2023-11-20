If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kewanee High School at Geneseo High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Geneseo, IL

Geneseo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bureau Valley High School at Wethersfield High School