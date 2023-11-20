Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgar County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Edgar County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Edgar County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
