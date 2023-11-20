The DePaul Blue Demons (2-3) face the Howard Bison (1-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

DePaul vs. Howard Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Players to Watch

Anaya Peoples: 19.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

19.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Kate Clarke: 13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Katlyn Gilbert: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jorie Allen: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Michelle Sidor: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Howard Players to Watch

Peoples: 19.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

19.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Clarke: 13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Gilbert: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Allen: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Sidor: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.