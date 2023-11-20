Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New Trier High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Winnetka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amundsen High School at Kankakee High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine South High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 20
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwards County High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodlawn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Latin School of Chicago
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walther Christian Academy at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Intrinsic Downtown at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenger High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 20
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Chicago at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
