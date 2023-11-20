Coby White will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

White had 14 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 102-97 win against the Heat.

Let's break down White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Over 10.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-164)

Over 3.5 (-164) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.

The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

The Heat gave up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA in that category.

Coby White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 29 14 3 5 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.