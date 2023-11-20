Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bureau County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Bureau County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bureau County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bureau Valley High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
