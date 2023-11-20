Bulls vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-5) square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Heat matchup.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-1.5)
|208.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Heat (-2)
|209
|-120
|+102
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.6 points per game (25th in the NBA) and give up 109.6 (seventh in the league) for a 0 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 107.2 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 110.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a -46 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 216.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 220.1 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Miami is 5-8-0 ATS this season.
- Chicago has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this year.
Bulls Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Zach LaVine
|21.5
|-105
|24.5
|DeMar DeRozan
|21.5
|-118
|23.3
Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Heat
|+4000
|+1800
|-
