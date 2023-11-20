Bradley vs. Tulane: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Tulane Green Wave (3-0) and the Bradley Braves (3-0) meet at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.
Bradley vs. Tulane Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: San Juan Capistrano, California
- Venue: JSerra Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- Bradley and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Braves were 17-13-0 last season.
- Bradley (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 11.9% more often than Tulane (13-16-0) last season.
Bradley vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulane
|79.9
|150.6
|77.2
|139.9
|150.7
|Bradley
|70.7
|150.6
|62.7
|139.9
|134.2
Additional Bradley Insights & Trends
- The Braves put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.
- Bradley went 8-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall when it scored more than 77.2 points last season.
Bradley vs. Tulane Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulane
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|15-15-0
Bradley vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tulane
|Bradley
|12-3
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-4
|Away Record
|8-5
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-2-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.2
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
