The Tulane Green Wave (3-0) and the Bradley Braves (3-0) meet at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.

Bradley vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Bradley and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Against the spread, the Braves were 17-13-0 last season.

Bradley (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 11.9% more often than Tulane (13-16-0) last season.

Bradley vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 79.9 150.6 77.2 139.9 150.7 Bradley 70.7 150.6 62.7 139.9 134.2

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

The Braves put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.

Bradley went 8-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall when it scored more than 77.2 points last season.

Bradley vs. Tulane Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 19-10-0 Bradley 17-13-0 15-15-0

Bradley vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Bradley 12-3 Home Record 15-1 5-4 Away Record 8-5 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-2-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

