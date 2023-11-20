The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) play the Bradley Braves (1-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

Bradley vs. Tulane Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Bradley vs. Tulane Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 19th 79.9 Points Scored 70.7 198th 340th 77.2 Points Allowed 62.7 21st 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 33.0 101st 363rd 5.0 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.9 112th 24th 15.7 Assists 13.3 157th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 11.1 104th

