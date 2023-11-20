Monday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) and the Bradley Braves (3-0) matching up at JSerra Pavilion (on November 20) at 10:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 win for Tulane.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Bradley vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Bradley vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 78, Bradley 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-4.4)

Tulane (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Bradley Performance Insights

Bradley owned a top-25 defense last year, ranking 21st-best in college basketball with 62.7 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranked 198th with 70.7 points scored per contest.

The Braves ranked 101st in the nation with 33.0 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 71st with 29.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Bradley ranked 157th in the nation with 13.3 assists per contest.

Last season the Braves averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

With 7.9 treys per game, the Braves ranked 112th in college basketball. They had a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 98th in college basketball.

Last year Bradley allowed 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.9% (67th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Bradley took 60.9% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets) and 39.1% from beyond the arc (30.1%).

