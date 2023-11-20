A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Bradley Braves (3-0) visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Green Wave, winners of three in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bradley vs. Tulane matchup.

Bradley vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Tulane Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bradley went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Braves games.

Tulane went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

The Green Wave and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.