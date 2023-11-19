Sunday's game between the UIC Flames (3-1) and the IUPUI Jaguars (1-2) at Credit Union 1 Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-75, with UIC taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Flames are coming off of an 87-74 victory over Southeast Missouri State in their most recent game on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 77, IUPUI 75

Other MVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 57.7 points per game (315th in college basketball) and allowing 58.4 (42nd in college basketball).

UIC's offense was worse in MVC matchups last year, posting 55.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 57.7 PPG.

The Flames put up 55.2 points per game at home. In away games, they performed better offensively, averaging 58.6 points per contest last season.

In 2022-23, UIC gave up 55.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 60.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.