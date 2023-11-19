SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Mitchell Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Mitchell Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cougars Betting Records & Stats
- None of the Cougars' four games with a set total this year have hit the over.
- SIU-Edwardsville is a perfect 4-0-0 against the spread this year.
- South Alabama (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 50% less often than SIU-Edwardsville (4-0-0) this year.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Alabama
|73.8
|139
|83.6
|148.2
|145.0
|SIU-Edwardsville
|65.2
|139
|64.6
|148.2
|144.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends
- The Cougars put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 83.6 the Jaguars give up.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Alabama
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4-0-0
|0-4-0
SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits
|South Alabama
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1-2
|Home Record
|1-0
|1-1
|Away Record
|0-2
|1-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-0-0
|84.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92.0
|58.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|48.5
|2-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|0-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.