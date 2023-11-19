Sunday's game at Mitchell Center has the South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) matching up with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for South Alabama, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 71, SIU-Edwardsville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-0.8)

South Alabama (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

South Alabama has a 2-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SIU-Edwardsville, who is 4-0-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jaguars are 2-2-0 and the Cougars are 0-4-0.

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 65.2 points per game (320th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

SIU-Edwardsville grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) while conceding 29.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

SIU-Edwardsville connects on 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.2 (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

SIU-Edwardsville forces 9.4 turnovers per game (330th in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (60th in college basketball).

