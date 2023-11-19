When the Detroit Lions (7-2) and Chicago Bears (3-7) clash on November 19 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Justin Fields will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Justin Fields vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Jared Goff 6 Games Played 9 61.7% Completion % 68.4% 1,201 (200.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,507 (278.6) 11 Touchdowns 14 6 Interceptions 5 237 (39.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 11 (1.2) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 212.5 yards

: Over/Under 212.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Lions rank 18th in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (310.7 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit is 15th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,084) and 26th in passing touchdowns allowed (15).

Against the run, the Lions' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks second in the league with 712 total rushing yards allowed (79.1 per game).

On defense, Detroit ranks seventh in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 35.0%. It is 30th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 69.0%.

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

