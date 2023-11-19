Justin Fields has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions have conceded 231.6 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Fields has amassed 1,201 passing yards (200.2 per game) for Chicago, completing 61.7% of his passes with 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions on the season. On 47 carries, Fields has run for 237 yards, tallying one TD and averaging 39.5 rushing yards per game.

Fields vs. the Lions

Fields vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 150.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

The Lions have given up one or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Detroit in 2023.

The Lions have allowed three opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Fields will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions concede 231.6 passing yards per game.

The Lions' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Bears vs Lions on Fubo!

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 205.5 (-115)

205.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+190)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has surpassed his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities this season.

The Bears pass on 50.2% of their plays and run on 49.8%. They are 16th in NFL play in points scored.

With 162 attempts for 1,201 passing yards, Fields is ninth in NFL action with 7.4 yards per attempt.

In five of six games this season, Fields completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has scored 12 of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (54.5%).

Fields accounts for 27.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 21 of his total 162 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has gone over his rushing yards total one time in six opportunities this season.

Fields has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has seven red zone rushing carries (17.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 6-for-10 / 58 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 15-for-29 / 282 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-35 / 335 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 11-for-22 / 99 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16-for-29 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD

