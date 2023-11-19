Illinois vs. Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) and the Southern Jaguars (1-3) play in a matchup with no set line at State Farm Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Illinois vs. Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Illinois covered the spread less often than Southern last year, recording an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 record of the Jaguars.
Illinois vs. Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|146.2
|67.2
|138.5
|140.5
|Southern
|71.9
|146.2
|71.3
|138.5
|141.0
Additional Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars allowed.
- Illinois had a 12-4 record against the spread and a 15-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Illinois vs. Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Southern
|15-11-0
|12-14-0
Illinois vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Southern
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-2
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-12
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.5
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
