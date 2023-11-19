The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) and the Southern Jaguars (1-3) play in a matchup with no set line at State Farm Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Illinois covered the spread less often than Southern last year, recording an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 record of the Jaguars.

Illinois vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 146.2 67.2 138.5 140.5 Southern 71.9 146.2 71.3 138.5 141.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars allowed.

Illinois had a 12-4 record against the spread and a 15-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois vs. Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Southern 15-11-0 12-14-0

Illinois vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Southern 15-2 Home Record 9-2 3-7 Away Record 5-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.